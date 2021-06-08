Texas A&M 4x400m relay teams look to repeat as national champions

EUGENE, Oregon (KBTX) - The NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships begin Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon. The Aggies have 24 total entries in the meet with plenty of opportunities at some individual national titles.

This will be the first NCAA Outdoor Nationals since 2019. Both the A&M men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams are the defending national champs. The women’s relay is the number 1 seed heading into this meet. The Aggie men are ranked number 6. Both Maroon and White squads are aiming to repeat as champions this week.

”We definitely do have a target on our back because we are the reigning champions from 2019, which was basically considered last year since no one really talks about 2020,” said Tierra Robinson-Jones, who’s the starting leg on the A&M women’s 4x400m. “But it motivates us and it pumps us up and we’re always ready for whoever lines up against us,” Robinson-Jones added.

A member of the A&M men’s 4x400m, Devin Dixon, loves the possibility of both men’s and women’s relay teams defending their national titles. “It would be really good,” Dixon said. “It would be really special. I honestly have no doubt in my mind that if we all give it our 110% we’ll definitely be in the mix. As a matter of fact, we’ll definitely win. I can provide my 43 split. Bryce 43. Mo 45 and Omajuwa 45. That’d be a really solid race right there, so I’m calling it out into existence,” Dixon added.

The men’s 4x400m along with all the other men’s semifinal races will be Wednesday in Eugene. The women’s semifinals are on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.