Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers

EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Paul Mainieri’s career will extend for at least one more weekend as the Tigers took down the No. 14 national seed Oregon Ducks 9-8 on Monday, June 7 in PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. LSU won four straight elimination games to keep their season alive.

The Tigers will now head to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the No. 3 national seed Tennessee Volunteers, a team that swept LSU earlier in the season back in March. Game one between the Vols and Tigers will be on Saturday, June 12 at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

LSU left fielder Gavin Dugas was named the MVP of the Eugene Regional, over the past three games for the Tigers Dugas went 6-for-8 at the plate with three home runs, two triples, six RBI and six runs scored.

RELATED: Dugas leads LSU past Oregon 4-1, forces deciding game seven

It was a back-and-forth game between the Tigers and Ducks that saw five different lead changes and that saw the Tigers winning their ninth Regional Championship under coach Mainieri in his 15 seasons at the helm for LSU. It will be the Tigers 15th Super Regional appearance in program history.

Landon Marceaux picked up the win for the Tigers as he pitched in relief for LSU, just two days after throwing over 100 pitches against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Marceaux threw 2.1 innings, allowing one run, on four hits while striking out two batters.

RELATED: Tigers bats stay hot takes down Gonzaga 9-4, advances to Regional Final

LSU got things started in the bottom of the first inning as Gavin Dugas hit a two-run home run to center field to give the Tigers a quick 2-0 lead.

MOONSHOT🚀@gavin_dugas04 hammers one to center and the Tigers lead, 2-0



📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/1TjFuppTim — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 8, 2021

That lead would be short lived as the Ducks responded in the top of the second inning as Sam Novitske hit a RBI double to right center to cut the lead to 2-1. Sam Olsson would tie the game on a deep fly ball to center field that would score Novitske to tie the game at 2-2.

RELATED: Crews ignites Tigers offense; LSU staves off elimination

In the top of the third inning Oregon took their first lead of the game as the PAC-12 Player of the Year Aaron Zavala launched a two-run home run to left field to make it 4-2.

The Ducks would add another run in the top of the fourth inning on a Tanner Smith RBI single to make it 5-2.

LSU would answer in the bottom of the fourth as Dugas hit his second homer of the game, and third in two days to left field to make it 5-3.

The Kid Don't Quit@gavin_dugas04 launches another one out the park



ORE - 5

LSU - 3

📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/lmORByLAiN — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 8, 2021

The Tigers would cut the lead to 5-4 as Drew Bianco hit a single up the middle and would later steal second and advance to third on a wild pitch and Bianco would score on the second wild pitch of the inning.

End 4 | Any Means Necessary@DrewBianco8 comes home on a wild pitch



ORE - 5

LSU - 4

📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/KSNbAkXwLB — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 8, 2021

LSU would retake the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning as Bianco hit a no-doubt home run to left center to make it 6-5. However, the Tigers lead would be short lived as Kenyon Yovan hit a two-run home run to center field to give the Ducks a 7-6 lead.

RELATED: LSU struggles continue; Gonzaga blanks the Tigers 3-0

5 BALL DOES IT ALL@DrewBianco8 | 📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Rc2yM5Fiug — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 8, 2021

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Tigers would retake the lead for good in a weird inning. Cade Beloso would get Dugas in from third on a RBI fielders choice as Dugas slid under the tag at home to tie the game at 7-7.

Gavin gets across and the Tigers have tied it‼️



ORE - 7

LSU - 7

📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/AXEo25ba6A — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 8, 2021

LSU would take the lead on a balk as Oregon’s closer Kolby Somers attempted to pick off Beloso at first, but was called for a balk that would score Cade Doughty from third.

Balk 'Em Down‼️



ORE - 7

LSU - 8

📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/gnHdkvrllQ — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 8, 2021

The Tigers added another run as Jordan Thompson collected his first hit of the game a RBI single to make it 9-7.

JORDY‼️@J_thompson_24 singles and scores the pinch runner, @WillSafford3, from second



ORE - 7

LSU - 9

📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/ichB60QNh2 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 8, 2021

Oregon would threaten in the top of the ninth inning, as they scored a run on a RBI groundout from Josh Kasevich to make it 9-8.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.