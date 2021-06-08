Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Treat of the Day: UT students and alumni bike across the country to support cancer research

By Grace Leis
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Current and former students from the University of Texas hit the road early Tuesday morning to continue their travel for Texas 4000.

The group of 19 will bike ride all summer long to raise money for cancer research and promote awareness. 85 people are spending the summer cycling more than 4,000 miles across the country.

The group’s next stop is Houston, then will eventually head up to the Midwest and the East Coast before coming back to Austin.

The local Brazos Valley Texas Exes Chapter hosted the team last night with a meal and in area homes before they set out this morning.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
KTRE's Donna McCollum spoke with the owner of Confections bakery in Lufkin after a photo of...
Lufkin community shows wave of support for Confections bakery following ‘cookie controversy’
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
Autopsy reveals boy found dead in Jasper hotel room died of ‘homicidal violence’
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest