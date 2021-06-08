Treat of the Day: UT students and alumni bike across the country to support cancer research

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Current and former students from the University of Texas hit the road early Tuesday morning to continue their travel for Texas 4000.

The group of 19 will bike ride all summer long to raise money for cancer research and promote awareness. 85 people are spending the summer cycling more than 4,000 miles across the country.

The group’s next stop is Houston, then will eventually head up to the Midwest and the East Coast before coming back to Austin.

The local Brazos Valley Texas Exes Chapter hosted the team last night with a meal and in area homes before they set out this morning.

