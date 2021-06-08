Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Showers and thunderstorms continue to make their way out of East Texas this afternoon. After several severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in ETX, there are no active warnings at the time of this update at 12:37pm. This afternoon temperatures will warm up into the low 90s across much of East Texas. Tonight we’re dry and we’ll stay dry for the next several days heading into the weekend. Highs this week will be in the low 90s with “feels like” temps in the upper 90s, low 100s.

