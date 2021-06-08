Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler County Sheriff: Man threatened to kill everyone at home, tried to run woman over

David Brown (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday in connection with allegations that he threatened to kill everyone at a home in Ivanhoe and tried to run a woman over as he was leaving.

David Brown, 56, of Ivanhoe, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is still being held in the Tyler County jail, and Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe set his bond amount at $25,000.

According to a press release posted on the Tyler County Sheriff Facebook page, TSCO deputies were dispatched out to Ivanhoe at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday about a family disturbance.

The victim at the house on Ivanhoe Drive East told dispatchers that a man at the residence was threatening to kill everyone there.

“While en route to Ivanhoe, deputies learned the suspect left the residence driving a 2002 Ford Explorer and attempted to run over a female,” the press release stated. “Deputies located the Ford Explorer leaving the entrance of Ivanhoe and were able to stop him on Highway 69 South.”

The driver was identified as Brown, and TCSO deputies determined that he was the one involved in the disturbance. The deputies recovered evidence at the scene and took Brown to the county jail.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

