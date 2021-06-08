UIL Baseball State Tournament brackets set

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UIL Baseball Tournament is back in Austin and Round Rock this week.

This year five East Texas Schools will be making the trip West in search of a state title : Kennard (1A), Garrison (2A), Malakoff (3A), Rusk (4A) and Hallsville (5A).

Hallsville is the only East Texas school this year that with a previous trip to the tournament. The Bobcats previously went in 2014.

Here is the state tournament information.

For those that cannot attend, the games will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Tickets:

Student & Adult: $15

Children 2 Years and Younger: FREE

Online Tickets will be available for the State Tournament:

Disch-Falk Field (4A Only): Click Here

Dell Diamond:

Wednesday – Click Here

Thursday – Click Here

Friday – Click Here

Saturday – Click Here

Clear Bag Policy: Please note a clear bag policy is in effect for Dell Diamond and Disch-Falk Field. All bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

Spectator Parking:

Disch-Falk Field

. Parking is available in the East Campus Garage across from the stadium. Fans can purchase parking in advance by going online HERE

Parking on several neighborhood streets near the Facilities Complex have changed and will be restricted to Residential Permit Parking (RPP) from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, including weekends. The following streets will have restricted parking-

Leona and Salina Streets between Manor Road and Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard

East 20th, East 21st, and East 22nd Streets between Leona and Chicon Streets.

Signs simply says “RPP” and “No Parking”. You will be ticketed by the Austin Police Department for parking in an RPP area. You can view these lots at http://www.utexas.edu/parking/maps/

Wednesday, June 9

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A SEMIFINALS

9:00 a.m. Kennard (15-5) vs. Hubbard (25-10)

12:00 p.m. Nazareth (22-3) vs. Fayetteville (17-9)

2A SEMIFINALS

4:00 p.m. Shiner (33-4) vs. New Deal (27-4)

7:00 p.m. Bosqueville (35-3) vs. Garrison (28-8)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A SEMIFINALS

1:00 p.m. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (33-8) vs. Stephenville (28-8-1)

4:00 p.m. Sinton (33-4) vs. Rusk (27-7)

Thursday, June 10

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A & 2A FINALS

9:00 a.m. Conference 1A Final

12:00 p.m. Conference 2A Final

5A SEMIFINALS

4:00 p.m. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (35-8-1) vs. Amarillo (33-9)

7:00 p.m. Hallsville (32-8) vs. Leander Rouse (30-10)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A FINAL

6:30 p.m. Conference 4A Final

Friday, June 11

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A SEMIFINALS

9:00 a.m. Corpus Christi London (32-5-1) vs. Brock (31-10-1)

12:00 p.m. Malakoff (36-7) vs. Gunter (36-8)

6A SEMIFINALS

4:00 p.m. Keller (35-7) vs. Houston Strake Jesuit (27-12-1)

7:00 p.m. Comal Smithson Valley (35-5) vs. Rockwall Heath (36-11-1)

Saturday, June 12

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A, 5A, 6A FINALS

9:00 a.m. Conference 3A Final

12:00 p.m. Conference 5A Final

4:00 p.m. Conference 6A Final

