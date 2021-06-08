Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Kennard hits the road to state tournament

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNARD, Texas (KTRE) - The Kennard Tigers are on the road to the state baseball tournament.

The Tigers will play Hubbard in a 1A semifinal Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. from Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

This is the first time for the Tigers to go to state. KTRE sports director Caleb Beames was with the team on the square in Crockett this morning and will have more tonight on KTRE and KLTV.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness...
Pride cookies cause controversy, overwhelming community support
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees
Source: KTRE Staff
Civil Air Patrol teens soar, earn aviation wings in Nacogdoches
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say

Latest News

UIL Baseball
UIL Baseball State Tournament brackets set
SFA Mark Kellogg
SFA’s Mark Kellogg named Coach of the year by TABC
Rusk Baseball
UIL Baseball State Tournament brackets set
(Source: KEYC)
Former Chapel Hill, NFL standout Terrence Murphy hosting free football camp