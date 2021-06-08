WEBXTRA: Kennard hits the road to state tournament

KENNARD, Texas (KTRE) - The Kennard Tigers are on the road to the state baseball tournament.

The Tigers will play Hubbard in a 1A semifinal Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. from Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

This is the first time for the Tigers to go to state. KTRE sports director Caleb Beames was with the team on the square in Crockett this morning and will have more tonight on KTRE and KLTV.

