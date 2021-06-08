WebXtra: Rusk Eagles on the road to the 4A state tournament

RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - It was not the way they planned it but the Rusk baseball team is on the road to the state tournament.

Rusk will play Sinton in the 4A state semifinals in Austin on Wednesday. The team’s sending was delayed due to severe weather that rolled through the area.

The community pep rally was moved from downtown to the school gym.

