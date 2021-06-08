Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WebXtra: Rusk Eagles on the road to the 4A state tournament

The Rusk High School baseball team will finally make it to the 4A state semifinal playoff game.
The Rusk High School baseball team will finally make it to the 4A state semifinal playoff game.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - It was not the way they planned it but the Rusk baseball team is on the road to the state tournament.

Rusk will play Sinton in the 4A state semifinals in Austin on Wednesday.  The team’s sending was delayed due to severe weather that rolled through the area.

The community pep rally was moved from downtown to the school gym.

KTRE sports director Caleb Beames was at the rally and will have more tonight at 10.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness...
Pride cookies cause controversy, overwhelming community support
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler

Latest News

Blueberry Festival bluegrass concert comes to Nacogdoches Friday
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training
Blueberry Festival bluegrass concert comes to Nacogdoches Friday
Blueberry Festival bluegrass concert comes to Nacogdoches Friday
Power station
Gov. Abbott signs ERCOT reforms, power grid weatherization legislation into law