$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Central Texas will expire soon

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – A $1 million winning ticket purchased in Waco for the Jan. 13 Powerball drawing will expire soon, Texas Lottery officials said Wednesday.

The ticket, which matched all five white ball numbers in the drawing, but not the Powerball number, was purchased at ALTX Management at 3630 Interstate 35 South in Waco.

The deadline for the purchaser to claim the prize is 5 p.m. July 12.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us to request an appointment to claim your prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The ticket holder may claim the prize at a Texas Lottery claim center by requesting an appointment online at www.texaslottery.com/appointment or by calling 800-375-6886.

If the prize isn’t claimed by the deadline, the funds will revert to authorized state programs.

Deadlines may be extended for certain eligible military personnel.

