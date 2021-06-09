Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ABC News expert says cyberattacks, ransomware on the rise, changing targets

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC’s Elizabeth Neumann joined East Texas Now explaining why hackers are moving up the food chain to bigger corporations with bigger payoffs.

Neumann said ransomware is on the rise with a 300 percent increase reported last year.

Hackers are able to find and exploit vulnerabilities in security even for large corporations such as the Colonial Pipeline, according to Neumann.

She gave suggestions to avoid being an easy target by protecting and preventing security breaches.

