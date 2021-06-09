Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Florida man chases after stolen Lamborghini on scooter

By WSVN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) - A Lamborghini was stolen by a 14-year-old, and the owner used a scooter to chase after his prized possession.

On Tuesday, Chris Sander heard his Lamborghini start up.

“I look out the window, and I see somebody driving it away,” Sander said.

He grabbed his scooter and chased after his stolen Lamborghini.

The teen was eventually stopped and taken into custody, but not before running away from police.

Andre Kaline was sitting on his porch when the young suspect came running up to him after ditching the vehicle.

“I didn’t know if he had a weapon. I wasn’t sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down.” Kaline said. “He asked me for advice. He’s like, ‘I’m 14. I don’t know what to do.’”

Kaline advised the teen to turn himself in and seconds later, an officer appeared.

The Lamborghini was parked nearby with no one inside and eventually, driven off by its rightful owner.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it happened,” Sander said.

He believes that the teen broke into his garage and was able to find the Lamborghini’s keys.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Autopsy reveals boy found dead in Jasper hotel room died of ‘homicidal violence’
KTRE's Donna McCollum spoke with the owner of Confections bakery in Lufkin after a photo of...
Lufkin community shows wave of support for Confections bakery following ‘cookie controversy’
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
William Cody Shaver is facing charges for mail fraud.
Jasper County man pleads guilty to stealing $53K in checks, credit cards from mailboxes

Latest News

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives a Duke of Edinburgh rose, given to her by Keith Weed,...
UK: Queen marks late husband’s 100th birthday with new rose
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at...
Russian court outlaws opposition leader Navalny’s groups
A Wisconsin same-sex couple illuminated their house with rainbow lights after being forced to...
Wisconsin couple illuminates house in rainbow colors after being forced to take down Pride flag
This photo from Tuesday, June 8, 2021, shows El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly.
El Salvador makes Bitcoin legal tender