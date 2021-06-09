Grant allows Loco Valley Volunteer Fire Department to acquire new brush truck

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Loco Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Nacogdoches County has acquired a new brush truck thanks to a $100,000 cost share grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, according to a press release.

“Our new F550 brush truck has four-wheel-drive, a 300-gallon water tank, foam capability and front bumper sprayers making it useful when responding to wildland and structure fires,” said Loco Valley VFD Fire Chief Colton Murray. “This truck also has a lot of storage area that will allow us to carry twice as much rescue equipment including Jaws-of-Life, backboards and medical equipment which will increase our departments capacity to meet the needs in our community.”

The release said the department’s response area covers Farm-to-Market Roads 1638 and 343 and State Highway 21. Approximately 10 percent of the volunteer fire department’s emergency calls are for vehicle accidents and 80 percent are medical related calls. The truck is in service and ready to roll.

“Our department is grateful for this fleet addition that can carry five firefighters,” said Loco Valley VFD Assistant Fire Chief Jacob Sample. “We appreciate Texas A&M Forest Service having the grant programs available to volunteer fire departments and value the backing of the community.”

This new truck will enhance the department’s capacity for service.

“Having dependable apparatus in a fire department fleet is key to effective emergency response for brush fires and rescue,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Ricky Holbrook. “This new truck will be a great asset to the department and community.”

The release said Loco Valley Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1979 and is always looking for volunteers to support fire and medical response. To apply contact Assistant Fire Chief Jacob Sample at (936) 615-1166.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.