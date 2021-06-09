Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
H-E-B says face masks optional for fully vaccinated customers

By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B on Tuesday announced facial coverings will now be optional for fully vaccinated employees, vendors and customers inside its grocery stores.

“After reviewing updated guidance from the CDC on mask use, H-E-B will make facial coverings optional for fully vaccinated Partners, vendors, and customers inside our stores. This policy change will take effect on June 9,2021,” the grocer said.

“We are encouraged by the favorable Covid-19 trends in Texas.”

On March 2, 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order (GA-34) lifting the mask mandate in Texas and increasing capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100 percent.

In the wake of the governor’s order, several retailers and grocers like H-E-B announced they would continue to enforce face mask use inside their stores.

H-E-B now joins a growing list of retailers like Target that have announced face masks are now optional for the fully vaccinated.

