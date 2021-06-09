Kennard baseball heading to state title game after beating Hubbard 3-1

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KTRE) - The Kennard Tigers are heading to the 1A state championship after beating Hubbard 3-1 in the UIL 1A State semifinal.

Kennard got on the board first when Keyton Lumbreraz would hit what appeared to be an inside the park home run but it was later scored as a triple with an error by Hubbard that allowed him to score.

Hubbard’s Sebastian Olvera would get an RBI single in the fourth to tie the game at 1.

In the sixth the Tigers put two runners in scoring position with just one out. Caleb Alfred would clear the bases with a 2-RBI single to grab the 3-1 lead.

Dylan Cole pitched 6 2/3 innings before Jaden Kulms came in for the final out of the game.

The 1A StateChampionship game is set for 9 a.m. on Thursday from Dell Diamond.

