Mabank man accused of pointing loaded rifle at deputies before arrest

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reported trouble during the arrest of a Mabank man on Tuesday.

According to a press release, deputies went to the 100 block of Chapperall Drive to arrest James Bond, 50, on a charge on online solicitation of a child.

The deputies approached the home, announced their presence and eventually breached the door of the home. When they did, they found Bond in the home with a loaded rifle and he was pointing it at one of the deputies, according to the press release.

The press release states Bond eventually surrendered. He is now also charged with aggravated assault of a public servant.

