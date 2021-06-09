Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce celebrates return of Blueberry Festival

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After a cancellation of the Texas Blueberry Festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers are eagerly preparing for its return on Saturday, June 12.

Two hundred vendors have signed up, with more requests coming in as recent as this week. “This is their livelihood and they are anxious to get back to serving festival-goers,” said Grace Handler, festival chair.

A kickoff event at the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce emphasized the importance the event has on the local economy. The festival is the main fundraiser for the chamber.

Donna Mccollum tells what happened at the kickoff chamber event where Handler, chamber president, Wayne Mitchell, main sponsor, Neal Slaten, and Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park co-chair Angela Wiederhold spoke.

For information about all the activities, the festival has to offer visit www.texasblueberryfestival.com.

