Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado hit Tyler

By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed in preliminary findings that it was an EF-0 tornado which touched down on the southwest side of Tyler on Tuesday.

Meteorologists with the NWS surveyed the damage on Tuesday.

Lindsey Park was the location where much damage occurred, including destroyed goal posts and a large knocked-down tree.

The NWS will put out an official report later Wednesday.

Previous story: NWS confirms tornado in Tyler

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
KTRE's Donna McCollum spoke with the owner of Confections bakery in Lufkin after a photo of...
Lufkin community shows wave of support for Confections bakery following ‘cookie controversy’
Autopsy reveals boy found dead in Jasper hotel room died of ‘homicidal violence’
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
William Cody Shaver is facing charges for mail fraud.
Jasper County man pleads guilty to stealing $53K in checks, credit cards from mailboxes

Latest News

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
State removes Shelby County Jail from non-compliant list
ABC News expert says cyberattacks, ransomware on the rise, changing targets
Cyberattacks, ransomware on the rise, changing targets
Cyberattacks, ransomware on the rise, changing targets
New Loco Valley Brush Truck
Grant allows Loco Valley Volunteer Fire Department to acquire new brush truck