New College Station City Hall expected to be finished this year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station’s new city hall is making further headway on construction. The city hopes to be in the building before their original deadline.

Exterior as well as interior work id happening on the new 79,000 square foot building.

“Project’s going really well, like anything, anybody knows the costs of construction and supply chain issues it’s been a challenge. But we were fortunate that we were kind of on the leading edge of that so you know, it’s under budget. It’s on schedule. We do hope that we’ll be in by the end of the year,” said Bryan Woods, College Station City Manager.

The city hall is expected to cost $39.3 million.

