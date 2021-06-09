Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the 90s

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Finally, a pattern change to our crazy East Texas weather. Highs today will be in the low 90s, with Heat Index values in the upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies, and no rain in the forecast for today, and the next four days. Normal temps this time of year would be highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s, so we are finally getting to be back to “normal” after our wet and cooler than normal May and June. Highs through the entire 7 Day will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. The rain does return to East Texas on Sunday, with a 20% that sticks around into the work week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

