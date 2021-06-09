Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Perry is bringing back Madea

Tyler Perry's Madea character is returning for a new film.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Filmmaker Tyler Perry is bringing back one of his iconic characters.

Perry’s Madea will return for her 12th film, titled “A Madea Homecoming,” which will air on Netflix.

Madea made her debut in a 1999 play called “I Can Do Bad All by Myself.” Since then, Madea has been part of theater productions, TV shows, movies and a book.

In 2019, Perry said he was thinking about retiring Madea, telling The Hollywood Reporter it was “time to shut it down and move on.”

Apparently Perry has changed his mind, and will write and direct the latest Madea effort.

The film is expected to debut on Netflix next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

