Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WAC approves scheduling formats for 2021-22 expansion season

SFA WAC
SFA WAC(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Western Athletic Conference has released their plans on how the 2021-22 season will look for their institutions as they expand with four new members: SFA, Sam Houston, Lamar, Abilene Christian.

The league will have division-only play for baseball, women’s soccer, softball and women’s tennis. Men’s and women’s basketball will not be divided into divisions and all teams will play an 18-game league schedule. Volleyball will play double-round robin within division with a week of crossover play halfway through the league schedule.

Championships for men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, men’s golf, outdoor track & field and baseball will be in the West footprint and women’s soccer, indoor track & field, women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and softball will be in the Southwest footprint. SFA is part of the Southwestern footprint so they could apply to host one of those championships. The men’s and women’s basketball tournament will remain at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Autopsy reveals boy found dead in Jasper hotel room died of ‘homicidal violence’
KTRE's Donna McCollum spoke with the owner of Confections bakery in Lufkin after a photo of...
Lufkin community shows wave of support for Confections bakery following ‘cookie controversy’
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
William Cody Shaver is facing charges for mail fraud.
Jasper County man pleads guilty to stealing $53K in checks, credit cards from mailboxes

Latest News

Rusk Baseball
Rusk Eagles heading to 4A baseball Championship, beats No.1 Sinton
The town of Diboll honored its high school softball team today.
WebXtra: Diboll softball honored by community, fans
The town of Diboll honored its high school softball team today.
WebXtra: Diboll softball honored
SFA basketball
SFA basketball set for December matchup with national power Kansas