Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

An inside look at the first day of the Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow

New technology, equipment displays, keynote speakers, and even a few food trucks that’s what you can expect from the Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow.
New technology, equipment displays, keynote speakers, and even a few food trucks that’s what...
New technology, equipment displays, keynote speakers, and even a few food trucks that’s what you can expect from the Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow.(Kate Porter)
By Kate Porter
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow officially kicked off the two-day event Wednesday morning.

New technology, equipment displays, keynote speakers, and even a few food trucks that’s what you can expect from the Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow.

Exhibitors and attendees from all over gathered at the Midland County Horseshoe to experience the days’ events.

Aside from being great for the oil and gas industry, the tradeshow was also beneficial for Midland.

One exhibitor says events like this make it clear that Midland is a vital part of oil production worldwide.

The pandemic put in-person conventions on hold for a while, but everything felt like it was back to normal on Wednesday.

And all of those involved with the event were energized to be back with each other.

If you missed out on Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow, you have one more chance to enjoy everything it has to offer Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Autopsy reveals boy found dead in Jasper hotel room died of ‘homicidal violence’
KTRE's Donna McCollum spoke with the owner of Confections bakery in Lufkin after a photo of...
Lufkin community shows wave of support for Confections bakery following ‘cookie controversy’
Kennard, Rusk, Garrison baseball
Garrison holds on to win 2A semifinal, Dogs become the third East Texas team to advance to championship round
Tornado in Tyler (Source: NWS)
National Weather Service confirms three EF-0 tornadoes in East Texas

Latest News

Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott signs bill to help promote ‘patriotic education’ in Texas
TYLER DOWNTOWN FILM FESTIVAL
TYLER DOWNTOWN FILM FESTIVAL
4A baseball Championship
Rusk Eagles heading to 4A baseball Championship, beats No.1 Sinton
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in...
Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11M ransom in cyberattack
Loco Valley Volunteer Fire Department
Grant allows Loco Valley Volunteer Fire Department to acquire new brush truck