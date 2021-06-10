East Texas Now Business Break
Bassmasters heads to Lake Ray Roberts

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PILOT POINT, Texas (KXII) - Some of the best anglers on the planet will be at Lake Ray Roberts this weekend for the Bassmasters Classic.

The tournament is the premier event in bass fishing and it is coming to our shores. Anglers from all over the world will be there. Some local as well, like Coalgate’s Luke Palmer, who is excited about the event.

“The lake has swelled up,” Palmer said. “We’re looking at three and a half to four feet high. Which should be better for me. I’m a shallow water guy. I like to flip bushes and grass and trees and whatever is in front of me. I like to see it and be able to fish it.”

