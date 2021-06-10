First Alert: Feeling the summer heat and humidity in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - For the second day in a row, we have had no rain in the Piney Woods and this trend should continue for a few more days. This will lead to some drying conditions so many of you can get some much-needed yard work accomplished.

A ridge of high pressure will keep its grip on the Lone Star State the next few days. This ridge of high pressure will put a cap on the atmosphere, shutting off our rain chances. This will lead to partly cloudy skies to go along with warm and muggy conditions across the Piney Woods.

This will allow for temperatures to get back to normal levels for this time of year. Namely, wake-up temperatures in the lower-to-middle 70′s with daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 90′s. Since there is lots of moisture in the ground evaporating back into the atmosphere, it will be very muggy. This will lead to the heat index or feels like temperatures to climb into the lower 100′s.

By this Sunday and especially early next week, however, that ridge of high pressure will shift westward toward the Rockies, opening up the door for a trough of low pressure and weak frontal boundary to push through East Texas. This pattern can often times bring in a few storm complexes. Right now, we have the rain chance at 20% on Sunday before going up to 30% for Monday and 40% on Tuesday.

The scattered downpours and shift in the wind direction next week will bring a slight drop in temperatures, taking us down to near 90-degrees.

Rainfall accumulations look to average around a half-an-inch or less from now through next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.