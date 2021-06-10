Gov. Abbott signs bill to help promote ‘patriotic education’ in Texas

TEXAS (KSLA) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed House Bill 2497 to create the Texas 1836 Project.

The project consists of creating an advisory committee of nine people that will help promote a “patriotic education” by focusing on the state’s history and values. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dan Phelan are responsible for appointing three members each to the committee.

Students in K-12th grade will receive the education, and anyone who obtains a Texas driver’s license will be given a pamphlet on the information.

According to the Texas Tribune, the law will take effect Sept. 1 and expire in 2036.

Maggie Stern, with the Children’s Defense Fund, says she opposes the measure because it could favor Texas history in a certain way.

Stern says she hopes the advisory committee will be diverse and give kids the opportunity to learn fairly.

In the bill, it states that there will be a focus on the Spanish, Mexican, Tejanos and African-American heritage of the state. Also, it looks at the Texas War for Independence, Juneteenth, the annexation of Texas by the United States, the state’s Christian heritage and the state’s heritage of keeping and bearing firearms.

Stern agrees that these all are important issues, but they should be taught in a non-biased way. “The response should be, let’s have a full account of Texas state history that isn’t partisan.”

With the passing of the bill, the next step is to appoint the committee and then create the curriculum.

