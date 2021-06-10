Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Police officers beat teen shoplifting suspect at Calif. mall

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Video from a California mall shows a group of police officers beating a 17-year-old suspected shoplifter.

Plainclothes officers punch the teen in the face and a uniformed officer kicks the teen in the head as he lies on the floor of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store inside the Glendale Galleria.

“It was really hard to watch,” said Melissa Navarette, the teen’s sister. “We got traumatized. We still have all of the video stuck in our head.”

A man who was shopping at the store Saturday evening grabbed his cellphone and recorded the incident.

“The officer that wasn’t even there to begin with, that ran up on the situation, as soon as he arrived he just decided, ‘I’m going to kick this kid in the face,’” the witness said.

A police spokesman said officers received a call about petty theft in another part of the mall minutes before the confrontation.

“Officers responded and located a suspect matching the description, and eventually contacted that suspect inside the Dick’s Sporting Goods,” said Sgt. Christian Hauptmann of the Glendale Police Department.

Police said they recovered stolen merchandise from the teenager and arrested him on suspicion of petty theft and resisting an officer by force.

Civil rights attorney Connie Rice watched the video and said there’s no doubt the officers’ behavior goes against the training they receive when it comes to apprehending a suspect.

“Oh, this is worse than a rough arrest. I’ve seen better tactics and discipline in a barroom brawl,” Rice said.

“Apparently he doesn’t have a weapon, so he’s not posing any kind of imminent threat of lethal force or bodily injury to anybody around him.”

The teen suffered injuries to his eye and head.

Family members hope the video reinforces the need for additional training and improved measures to prevent something like this from happening again.

In the meantime, they’re focused on the teen’s recovery.

The officers involved are on administrative leave.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Autopsy reveals boy found dead in Jasper hotel room died of ‘homicidal violence’
Kennard, Rusk, Garrison baseball
Garrison holds on to win 2A semifinal, Dogs become the third East Texas team to advance to championship round
KTRE's Donna McCollum spoke with the owner of Confections bakery in Lufkin after a photo of...
Lufkin community shows wave of support for Confections bakery following ‘cookie controversy’
Tornado in Tyler (Source: NWS)
National Weather Service confirms three EF-0 tornadoes in East Texas

Latest News

Emma Coronel Aispuro, shown in this file photo, the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty to US charges
Police said Zaylee Zamora, a 1-year-old that was the subject of an Amber Alert in Texas, has...
Texas 1-year-old in Amber Alert, mother found safe, police say
In this Monday, June 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen...
Prince Philip ‘wasn’t looking forward’ to centenary ‘fuss’
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden to lay out vaccine donations, urge world leaders to join