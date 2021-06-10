Late rally comes up short for Kennard in 1A championship

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KTRE) - A late rally by the Kennard Tigers came up short Thursday in the 1A state championship.

The Tigers lost to the Fayetteville Lions 6-4 .

Pitcher Jaden Kulms got in a hole early with the Tigers giving up three runs in the first and another run in the second inning to trail 4-1 after three innings.

The Lions would add a run in the fourth to extend their lead to 5-1.

In the sixth Kennard looked to breakthrough when they had the bases loaded. Cade Collinsworth Would get an RBI single to make the game 5-2. That is the only run the Tigers could produce.

In the seventh Keyton Lumbreraz brought in a run to make it a three run deficit for Kennard. Dylan Cole then had a sacrifice fly to make it 6-4. Fayetteville would get the final strikeout to end the game.

