At least 6 hurt as Border Patrol van is run off Texas road

(Lauren Tropea/CBS 7)
(Lauren Tropea/CBS 7)(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — The Border Patrol says at least six people were injured when a semitrailer cut off one of its vans on a West Texas highway, forcing it off the road.

Border Patrol spokesman Greg Davis says the crash happened Thursday morning on Interstate 10 about two miles east of Van Horn.

He says the van carrying six migrants was in a passing lane when the truck pulled in front of it, forcing it off the road and rolling it.

The agent at the wheel and a passenger were airlifted to an El Paso hospital. The rest went by ambulance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

