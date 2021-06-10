Lufkin police investigating shooting outside MB Food Store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating an incident that left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to a press release by the City of Lufkin, officers were called to a local hospital around 1 p.m. Wednesday where they found the wounded man. The report states the man claims he was leaving MB Food Store sometime between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. when he heard someone say, “Hey.” The man said he turned around and saw what he claims was a black male wearing a gray hoodie who then shot him.

The man’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

