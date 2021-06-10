Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin police investigating shooting outside MB Food Store

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating an incident that left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to a press release by the City of Lufkin, officers were called to a local hospital around 1 p.m. Wednesday where they found the wounded man. The report states the man claims he was leaving MB Food Store sometime between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. when he heard someone say, “Hey.” The man said he turned around and saw what he claims was a black male wearing a gray hoodie who then shot him.

The man’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Autopsy reveals boy found dead in Jasper hotel room died of ‘homicidal violence’
Kennard, Rusk, Garrison baseball
Garrison holds on to win 2A semifinal, Dogs become the third East Texas team to advance to championship round
KTRE's Donna McCollum spoke with the owner of Confections bakery in Lufkin after a photo of...
Lufkin community shows wave of support for Confections bakery following ‘cookie controversy’
Tornado in Tyler (Source: NWS)
National Weather Service confirms three EF-0 tornadoes in East Texas

Latest News

Fruits of Diboll farm’s labor provides for Blueberry Festival
WebXtra: Fruits of Diboll farm’s labor provides for Blueberry Festival
Fruits of Diboll farm’s labor provides for Blueberry Festival
WebXtra: Fruits of Diboll farm’s labor provides for Blueberry Festival
Gov Abbott and Rep Paddie display ERCOT reform bills
WebXtra: Paddie sponsors two bills for ERCOT reform and weatherization
WebXtra Paddie talks weatherization