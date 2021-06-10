Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man accused of kidnapping Dallas boy faces murder charge

Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing of a 4-year-old boy. Police anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.(Source: Dallas Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - A Texas man now faces a capital murder charge in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was found dead in a Dallas street last month.

Dallas police said late Wednesday that 18-year-old Darriynn Brown will face the new charge for the death of Cash Gernon. Brown already was charged with kidnapping after authorities said surveillance video showed a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed.

Police said forensic evidence linked Brown to the boy’s killing but did not elaborate on what that was. Brown is jailed on $1.6 million bail.

His attorney, Heath Harris, tells the Dallas Morning News that he’s frustrated by the slow release of information from authorities about the case.

