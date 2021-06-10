Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another nice day is ahead today.  Temperatures are starting out warm and muggy in the lower to mid 70s this morning.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon and temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s.  Of course, the humidity will be high and cause afternoon temperatures to feel close to the triple digits in some places.  More of the same through the end of the week with mostly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday.  A few more clouds roll in late Saturday and into Sunday with a weak cold front.  Don’t expect any cold air with this front, but it will bring a slight chance for one or two isolated showers and thundershowers on Sunday.  More sunshine to start next week and another slight chance for rain by midweek.  Otherwise, this new weather pattern is looking very normal and very summerlike for the next several days.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Autopsy reveals boy found dead in Jasper hotel room died of ‘homicidal violence’
KTRE's Donna McCollum spoke with the owner of Confections bakery in Lufkin after a photo of...
Lufkin community shows wave of support for Confections bakery following ‘cookie controversy’
Kennard, Rusk, Garrison baseball
Garrison holds on to win 2A semifinal, Dogs become the third East Texas team to advance to championship round
Tornado in Tyler (Source: NWS)
National Weather Service confirms three EF-0 tornadoes in East Texas

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-10-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-10-21
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
First Alert: Feeling the summertime heat and humidity as we round out the week
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
Tornado in Tyler (Source: NWS)
National Weather Service confirms three EF-0 tornadoes in East Texas