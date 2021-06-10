Pregnant Texas woman shoots, kills boyfriend in self-defense, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A woman who is one month pregnant shot and killed her boyfriend after she was assaulted during a domestic dispute, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Several children were inside the home at the time and woke up to the argument and sound of gunfire.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Baltic Lane in North Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

Deputies said the 30-year-old woman called 911 to report she had just shot her boyfriend. When deputies and EMS arrived at the home, they found the 29-year-old man dead from several gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for injuries “consistent with an assault,” deputies said.

No further information was provided.

