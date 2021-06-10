East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Pregnant Texas woman shoots, kills boyfriend in self-defense, deputies say

The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. (File)
The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. (File)(WVLT)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A woman who is one month pregnant shot and killed her boyfriend after she was assaulted during a domestic dispute, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Several children were inside the home at the time and woke up to the argument and sound of gunfire.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Baltic Lane in North Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

Deputies said the 30-year-old woman called 911 to report she had just shot her boyfriend. When deputies and EMS arrived at the home, they found the 29-year-old man dead from several gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for injuries “consistent with an assault,” deputies said.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Lufkin police investigating pair of Wednesday shootings
Thursday morning Alabama-Coushatta Tribal police sent out a missing person report in search of...
Teen reported missing from Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Polk Co.
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Kennard, Rusk, Garrison baseball
Garrison holds on to win 2A semifinal, Dogs become the third East Texas team to advance to championship round
Dekavian Beniot Scroggins
Police say suspect in fatal Tyler shooting spotted in Nacogdoches area

Latest News

Gulf War Illness affects 25-35% of veterans from the first Gulf War.
Texas A&M researchers using bioengineering of gut tissue to find answers to Gulf War Illness
Branson Ellis pole vaulting.
Branson Ellis practice video pole vaulting
NISD celebrated the opening of its new transportation center on Thursday.
KLTV 6 p.m. M-F, Recurring - VOD - clipped version
Gov. Greg Abbott criticized the Biden Administration's approach to border security at a press...
Gov. Abbott says Texas will build a border wall, but doesn’t give details on cost or location
Basssmasters heads to Lake Ray Roberts
Bassmasters heads to Lake Ray Roberts