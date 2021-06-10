Representative James White says he will not run for reelection

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - During an appearance on East Texas Now’s Legislative Roundtable, Rep. James White said he will not seek reelection once his current term expires.

White, whose House District 19 covers East Texas counties such as Tyler, Jasper, and Polk, said he believes his time in the state legislature is nearing its end.

“I’m a term limit guy by nature, I wish we had term limits in Texas,” he said. “So I think my window is closing after this session, this term, so I will not contend for reelection in the great House District 19.”

White was first elected to the Texas House of Representatives back in 2010. His term expires in 2022.

