Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

SFA’s Branson Ellis wins pole vault gold, makes history at NCAA Championships

Branson Ellis (SFA Athletics)
Branson Ellis (SFA Athletics)(SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Oregon (KTRE) - SFA’s Branson Ellis made history on Day 1 of the NCAA Track and Field Championships, by becoming the first ever national champion at the outdoor meet from SFA.

Ellis finished first in the men’s pole vault. Ellis won with a height of 5.70m, or 18-8¼ feet.

This is the first outdoor championship by an SFA athlete. It was a big improvement for Ellis, who finished 11th in the 2019 championships.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTRE's Donna McCollum spoke with the owner of Confections bakery in Lufkin after a photo of...
Lufkin community shows wave of support for Confections bakery following ‘cookie controversy’
Autopsy reveals boy found dead in Jasper hotel room died of ‘homicidal violence’
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

SFA WAC
WAC approves scheduling formats for 2021-22 expansion season
Kennard, Rusk, Garrison baseball
Garrison holds on to win 2A semifinal, Dogs become the third East Texas team to advance to championship round
Slip and slide
AC baseball brings out slip and slide for youth camp
The town of Diboll honored its high school softball team today.
WebXtra: Diboll softball honored by community, fans