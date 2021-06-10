Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TCU Drops ‘Freshmen’ Title For First-Year Students

The university announced it’s dropping the term, “freshmen” and will call incoming undergraduates “first-year students.”(CBSDFW.COM)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - TCU is changing the way it categorizes first-year students.

The university announced it’s dropping the term, “freshmen” and will call incoming undergraduates “first-year students.”

Campus leaders said the move reflects the university’s use of gender inclusive language.

The change takes effect on the first day of the upcoming academic year which is August 21.

TCU’s Data Governance Executive Board approved the change.

“I am proud that TCU is officially making the commitment to this terminology,” Kathy Cavins-Tull, vice chancellor for Student Affairs, said. “It is a reflection of our university-wide commitment to inclusive excellence.”

