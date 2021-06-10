Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WebXtra: Fruits of Diboll farm’s labor provides for Blueberry Festival

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Thanks to the Wood Blueberry Farm in Diboll, an Angelina County farm, Brookshire Brothers will have plenty of East Texas grown blueberries to sell at the Texas Blueberry Festival this Saturday in downtown Nacogdoches.

Craig and Julie Wood, owners, have been supplying berries to Brookshire Brothers for several years after the Mill Creek Farm in Nacogdoches County closed in 2014.

In addition, the February freeze delayed the pick-your-own berries at The Blueberry Place in Nacogdoches County. Traditionally, the farm has been a popular attraction for visitors to the Texas Blueberry Festival in downtown Nacogdoches. The farm will open probably in about three weeks to customers.

Julie says she’s happy to provide the sweet berry to her neighbors to the south.

Julie pretty much runs the show as her husband has a busy veterinary practice. The family was on pins and needles as to whether or not they would have berries following 3 degree temperatures on Feb. 15. Fruit on early varieties of the blueberry bush was lost, but the rabbit eye berries did just fine. Julie shares her theory as to why they produced with KTRE’S Donna McCollum.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Autopsy reveals boy found dead in Jasper hotel room died of ‘homicidal violence’
Kennard, Rusk, Garrison baseball
Garrison holds on to win 2A semifinal, Dogs become the third East Texas team to advance to championship round
KTRE's Donna McCollum spoke with the owner of Confections bakery in Lufkin after a photo of...
Lufkin community shows wave of support for Confections bakery following ‘cookie controversy’
Tornado in Tyler (Source: NWS)
National Weather Service confirms three EF-0 tornadoes in East Texas

Latest News

Fruits of Diboll farm’s labor provides for Blueberry Festival
WebXtra: Fruits of Diboll farm’s labor provides for Blueberry Festival
Gov Abbott and Rep Paddie display ERCOT reform bills
WebXtra: Paddie sponsors two bills for ERCOT reform and weatherization
WebXtra Paddie talks weatherization
Police said Zaylee Zamora, a 1-year-old that was the subject of an Amber Alert in Texas, has...
Texas 1-year-old, mother found safe; Amber Alert canceled