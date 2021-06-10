WebXtra: Fruits of Diboll farm’s labor provides for Blueberry Festival

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Thanks to the Wood Blueberry Farm in Diboll, an Angelina County farm, Brookshire Brothers will have plenty of East Texas grown blueberries to sell at the Texas Blueberry Festival this Saturday in downtown Nacogdoches.

Craig and Julie Wood, owners, have been supplying berries to Brookshire Brothers for several years after the Mill Creek Farm in Nacogdoches County closed in 2014.

In addition, the February freeze delayed the pick-your-own berries at The Blueberry Place in Nacogdoches County. Traditionally, the farm has been a popular attraction for visitors to the Texas Blueberry Festival in downtown Nacogdoches. The farm will open probably in about three weeks to customers.

Julie says she’s happy to provide the sweet berry to her neighbors to the south.

Julie pretty much runs the show as her husband has a busy veterinary practice. The family was on pins and needles as to whether or not they would have berries following 3 degree temperatures on Feb. 15. Fruit on early varieties of the blueberry bush was lost, but the rabbit eye berries did just fine. Julie shares her theory as to why they produced with KTRE’S Donna McCollum.

