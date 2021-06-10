WebXtra: Paddie sponsors two bills for ERCOT reform and weatherization

(KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbot signed into law two bills Tuesday to reform ERCOT and weatherize power grid equipment.

An East Texas State Representative sponsored both pieces of legislation. ETN’s Jeremy Thomas spoke with that legislator on how the new laws effect East Texans.

Governor Abbot said the two bills signed into law will protect Texas from power problems in the future. Representative Chris Paddie addresses the legislation regarding ERCOT and weatherization of power grid, including adjustments and improves to generators and natural gas facilities.

