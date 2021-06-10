Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WebXtra: Paddie sponsors two bills for ERCOT reform and weatherization

By KTRE Digital Media Staff and Jeremy Thomas
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbot signed into law two bills Tuesday to reform ERCOT and weatherize power grid equipment.

An East Texas State Representative sponsored both pieces of legislation. ETN’s Jeremy Thomas spoke with that legislator on how the new laws effect East Texans.

Governor Abbot said the two bills signed into law will protect Texas from power problems in the future. Representative Chris Paddie addresses the legislation regarding ERCOT and weatherization of power grid, including adjustments and improves to generators and natural gas facilities.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Autopsy reveals boy found dead in Jasper hotel room died of ‘homicidal violence’
Kennard, Rusk, Garrison baseball
Garrison holds on to win 2A semifinal, Dogs become the third East Texas team to advance to championship round
KTRE's Donna McCollum spoke with the owner of Confections bakery in Lufkin after a photo of...
Lufkin community shows wave of support for Confections bakery following ‘cookie controversy’
Tornado in Tyler (Source: NWS)
National Weather Service confirms three EF-0 tornadoes in East Texas

Latest News

Fruits of Diboll farm’s labor provides for Blueberry Festival
WebXtra: Fruits of Diboll farm’s labor provides for Blueberry Festival
Fruits of Diboll farm’s labor provides for Blueberry Festival
WebXtra: Fruits of Diboll farm’s labor provides for Blueberry Festival
WebXtra Paddie talks weatherization
Police said Zaylee Zamora, a 1-year-old that was the subject of an Amber Alert in Texas, has...
Texas 1-year-old, mother found safe; Amber Alert canceled