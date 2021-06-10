Woman sues Texas county after having miscarriage in jail

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman who had a miscarriage while in the Collin County Jail has filed a lawsuit against the county.

Lauren Kent says she was 4-and-a-half months pregnant when she was arrested in 2019.

The lawsuit names Collin County and the jail’s medical provider for not doing enough for Kent when she started “begging for help.”

The lawsuit claims on July 5, 2019, Kent went into labor and was in excruciating pain for approximately six to eight hours that day.

The lawsuit claims she suffered a miscarriage because she was denied access to medical care.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on the matter to CBS 11:

Collin County contracts with a third-party medical provider for all medical services provided in the county jail. Collin County denies the allegation made in this lawsuit and will vigorously defend itself in this litigation.

