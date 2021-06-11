East Texas Now Business Break
Amarillo police arrest teen for murder charge related to drive-by shooting death

By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a 17-year-old for the death of an 18-year-old girl after a drive-by shooting that happened in May.

Police say they obtained a murder warrant on June 4 and arrested 17-year-old Arrington Grace Sleeper.

Sleeper is facing murder charges after Chloe Vivens was shot in a drive-by shooting near South Florida Street and 8th Avenue.

Vivens died from her injuries on May 31.

The case is still under investigation.

