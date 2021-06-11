East Texas Now Business Break
Blueberry Festival entertainer happy returning to stage after COVID-19 sidelines concerts

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Grammy winner and Bluegrass Hall of Fame inductee Tim Graves is coming off a tough year. The entertainment industry got hit hard during 2020.

Last year the reigning Dobro Player of the Year in bluegrass music was awarded Master Gold Dobro Player of the year, a blessing in an otherwise bleak year for musicians.

“I lost about everything I had because of COVID,” said Graves, the co-founder of The Farm Hands, a group performing at the Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park in Nacogdoches.

Graves’ signature Beard resophonic guitar remains in his possession, but he sold his vintage dobros.

“Because I had to pay the bills. I had no work coming in,” he said.

Music venues, including the famous Grand Ole Opry shut down.

“Music was not there. The band that I had, they all quit and had to go to work. Me, I sale cement truck parts.”

Despite the hardships, Graves never missed a day playing the instrument introduced to him by the legendary Josh Graves.

“He was the dobro player for Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys. He was my uncle,” said Graves.

Who would be proud to know Graves, like so many other musicians’, cut an album last year for a 2021-release.

“I had two singles out and both of them went number one,” he said.

The musician and lover of the open road has a gig tomorrow in Indiana. Then back to Texas. This lifetime musician is in his zone.

“I love the road. I’ve been doing it for 46 years. I wouldn’t change a thing because it’s what the Lord put in me to do.”

The Blueberry Bluegrass Concert features several bands. The music starts at 6pm and continues throughout the night.

