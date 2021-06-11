East Texas Now Business Break
CDC awards Texas $193M in fight against Coronavirus

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have given Texas more than $193 million to address Covid-19-related health disparities.

CDC officials say this will help to improve the health status of people in areas that were negatively impacted by the virus.

That money will go to the Texas Department of State Health Services and several health jurisdictions in the state. The funding is part of a $2.25 billion investment across the country and aims to expand state, local, U.S. territorial and freely associated state health department capacity and services.

Officials say they want to reduce Covid-19-related health disparities and improve and increase testing and contract tracing in populations that are at higher risk of getting and suffering from the virus.

