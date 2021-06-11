CDC warns of rise in RSV in Oklahoma, Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The CDC is warning states across the south, including Oklahoma and Texas, of an increase in cases of RSV.

CDC officials say RSV has seen a jump in reports among southern states.

RSV is the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in children under one year old.

It can also cause problems for people with chronic medical conditions.

RSV leads to about 58,000 hospitalizations across the U.S. each year.

