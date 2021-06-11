East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Central Texas teacher makes good on promise by donning shark costume, serenading students at home

By Eric Franklin
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Copperas Cove Junior High School teacher Shelia Gilbert promised her sixth grade students she would dress up as a shark and sing to them if they passed the STAAR test.

They did, but because of a mail mix-up, the shark costume didn’t arrive until late last week.

Not wanting to disappoint, she made good on her promise by surprising a dozen of the students Thursday at their homes.

“They worked hard all year long and I had told them that if they pass their test, I’m going to come sing to them in costume. And here I am,” she said.

Gilbert says she may repeat the performance next year but dressed as something other than a shark.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Lufkin police investigating pair of Wednesday shootings
Livingston police asking for public's help in finding suspect in child sex assault
SFA in Nacogdoches
SFA holds groundbreaking for new aviation school in Nacogdoches
wave of support
Lufkin baker’s children get into act of spreading cookie love
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver

Latest News

Source: KTRE Staff
Unofficial vote tally shows Wes Suiter won Lufkin city council runoff
The Second Saturday in June in Nacogdoches means the Texas Blueberry Festival is back, after it...
Texas Blueberry Festival returns to Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches police: Man under influence of drugs assaulted EMS personnel
GLUTEN FREE BAKERY
GLUTEN FREE BAKERY
ETFB DRIVE THRU
ETFB DRIVE THRU