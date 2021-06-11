Central Texas teacher makes good on promise by donning shark costume, serenading students at home

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Copperas Cove Junior High School teacher Shelia Gilbert promised her sixth grade students she would dress up as a shark and sing to them if they passed the STAAR test.

They did, but because of a mail mix-up, the shark costume didn’t arrive until late last week.

Not wanting to disappoint, she made good on her promise by surprising a dozen of the students Thursday at their homes.

“They worked hard all year long and I had told them that if they pass their test, I’m going to come sing to them in costume. And here I am,” she said.

Gilbert says she may repeat the performance next year but dressed as something other than a shark.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.