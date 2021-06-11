First Alert: A hot and steamy weekend ahead with a slight rain chance on Sunday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A ridge of high pressure will keep its grip on the Lone Star State for much of this weekend, which will put a cap on the atmosphere, limiting our rainfall potential.

This will lead to mostly sunny skies to go along with hot and muggy conditions across the Piney Woods. Look for morning lows to start off in the middle 70′s with daytime highs in the middle 90′s, which is actually a few degrees above average for this time of year. With high humidity values in place, our heat indices will be in the 101-105 degree range each afternoon this weekend.

By this Sunday and especially early next week, however, that ridge of high pressure will shift westward toward the Rockies, opening up the door for a trough of low pressure and weak frontal boundary to push through East Texas. This pattern shift will bring us some low-end rain chances for late Sunday and lingering into Monday. Right now, we have the rain chance at 20% on Sunday before going up to 30% for Monday.

The scattered downpours and shift in the wind direction next week will bring a slight drop in temperatures, taking morning lows to near 70 and highs in the lower 90′s with some slightly drier air and lower humidity.

Beyond Monday, Tuesday through Thursday are looking partly-to-mostly sunny and mainly dry.

Once we transition toward the back half of next week, we will be keeping our eyes on the Gulf of Mexico as many models and the National Hurricane Center will be monitoring a tropical disturbance that may sling some moisture in our direction.

Rainfall accumulations look to average around a half-an-inch or less from now through next week. So even if you end up on the receiving end of a shower or thunderstorm next week, amounts will not be too excessive.

