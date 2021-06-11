Foundation receives grant, offers rental, utility assistance to residents in 4 East Texas counties

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Dr. Tracy Andrus about his foundation and how they can now help pay rent for residents of four East Texas counties.

Andrus said he has received a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, (HUD), and is working to get the funds into the hands of those that need help.

His business card expresses his sentiment about the foundation with the phrase “a hand up not a hand-out”.

The Tracy Andrus Foundation, (TAF), assists residents in the counties of Harrison, Sabine, Shelby, and San Augustine. Visit their website to apply for aid at https://tracyandrusfoundation.com/rent-and-utility-assistance.

