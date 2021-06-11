East Texas Now Business Break
Governor signs Ashby bill investing alcohol sales tax to specialty courts

Trent Ashby (Source: KTRE Staff)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - State Rep. Trent Ashby’s bill which would designate one percent of all mixed beverage sales tax to specialty courts has been signed into law.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill on Wednesday.

Ashby (R-Lufkin) said the specialty courts include homeless courts, veterans’ court and drug courts.

Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston) sponsored the bill.

