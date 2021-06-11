East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

At least 6 hurt as Border Patrol van is run off Texas road

Agents assist injured woman
Agents assist injured woman(Border Patrol)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) - The Border Patrol says at least six people were injured when a semitrailer cut off one of its vans on a West Texas highway, forcing it off the road.

Border Patrol spokesman Greg Davis says the crash happened Thursday morning on Interstate 10 about two miles east of Van Horn.

He says the van carrying six migrants was in a passing lane when the truck pulled in front of it, forcing it off the road and rolling it.

The agent at the wheel and a passenger were airlifted to an El Paso hospital. The rest went by ambulance.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Lufkin police investigating pair of Wednesday shootings
Thursday morning Alabama-Coushatta Tribal police sent out a missing person report in search of...
Teen reported missing from Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Polk Co.
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Kennard, Rusk, Garrison baseball
Garrison holds on to win 2A semifinal, Dogs become the third East Texas team to advance to championship round
Dekavian Beniot Scroggins
Police say suspect in fatal Tyler shooting spotted in Nacogdoches area

Latest News

WebXtra: Funds allocated for Newton and Tyler County Courthouses
Asylum-seeking migrant families surrendered themselves to the U.S. Border Patrol, after...
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will build a border wall, but doesn’t yet give details on cost or location
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Very warm and humid today
Gulf War Illness affects 25-35% of veterans from the first Gulf War.
Texas A&M researchers using bioengineering of gut tissue to find answers to Gulf War Illness