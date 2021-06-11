East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Today looks a lot like yesterday.  Warm and muggy this morning with a few clouds and temperatures in the 70s.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a light breeze.  Temperatures will once again reach the lower to mid 90s.  The humidity will be high and will make temperatures feel more like the upper 90s with a few feeling like the triple digits by late afternoon.  More sunshine headed into the weekend for Saturday and a few clouds for Sunday.  A weak cold front arrives Sunday and brings a slight chance for a couple of isolated thunderstorms.  Another slight chance for rain on Monday but most of the activity will be very hit or miss.  Still warm early next week but not quite as humid with winds turning from the north and east.  A few more slight chances for rain midweek, but all in all a very summertime pattern for the next several days.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Lufkin police investigating pair of Wednesday shootings
Thursday morning Alabama-Coushatta Tribal police sent out a missing person report in search of...
Teen reported missing from Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Polk Co.
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Kennard, Rusk, Garrison baseball
Garrison holds on to win 2A semifinal, Dogs become the third East Texas team to advance to championship round
Dekavian Beniot Scroggins
Police say suspect in fatal Tyler shooting spotted in Nacogdoches area

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-11-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-11-21
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
First Alert: Feeling the summer heat and humidity in the Piney Woods
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-10-21
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips