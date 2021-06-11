East Texas Now Business Break
Rent, utility relief available for Texans

People across Texas who have been financially impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic have a chance of relief for utility and rent costs.
People across Texas who have been financially impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic have a chance of relief for utility and rent costs.
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - People across Texas who have been financially impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic have a chance of relief for utility costs.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs’ Texas Rent Relief or the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program have funding to help.

The Texas Rent Relief Program has already paid more than $6 million in utility bill assistance and has nearly $422 million available for renters to help pay past due utility and rent costs. Officials say the money can be used to help pay up to three months of bills.

Texas homeowners and renters can who need help paying utility bills can also find help through TDHCA’s statewide network of Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program partners.$144 million is available for that, funded by U.S. Health and Human Services.

Help for utility and rental assistance can be found online here.

