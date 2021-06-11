East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Singing principal dazzles with ‘I Will Always Love You’ at graduation

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A North Carolina principal dazzled this year’s graduating class by channeling Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Marcus Gause, principal of Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina, said he sings at graduation every year but had a special connection to the Class of 2021.

“This class was my first year, they were freshmen my first year in,” Gause said.

According to the singing principal, the song echoed the sentiments of all the faculty after a unique and challenging year.

Hey Al Gore land — y’all got reach. And Dollywood Dolly Parton Simon Cowell America's Got Talent This video of one of our principals singing Dolly Whitney style to his students at graduation is pure gold. Help me spread this further. It’s traveling but you all can give it a boost! I don’t have to tell you how emotional these graduations have been. Help me show them some love. Andrews H.S. High Point NC. Principal Dr. Marcus Gause

Posted by Winston McGregor on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Lufkin police investigating pair of Wednesday shootings
Thursday morning Alabama-Coushatta Tribal police sent out a missing person report in search of...
Teen reported missing from Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Polk Co.
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Dekavian Beniot Scroggins
Police say suspect in fatal Tyler shooting spotted in Nacogdoches area
Kennard, Rusk, Garrison baseball
Garrison holds on to win 2A semifinal, Dogs become the third East Texas team to advance to championship round

Latest News

Dana Canedy makes announcement of winners Monday, April 15, 2019, in New York.
Pulitzers honor coronavirus pandemic, US protest coverage
Foundation receives grant, offers rental, utility assistance to residents in 4 East Texas counties
FILE - In this May 9, 2019 file photo, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accompanied by...
DOJ seeks internal probe on seizure of Democrats’ data
Foundation offers rental, utility assistance to residents in counties of Harrison, Sabine,...
Foundation receives grant, offers rental, utility assistance to residents in 4 East Texas counties
LIVE: White House COVID response town hall